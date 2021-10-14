Billie Eilish details her first time meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton: ‘They were just so normal’

Billie Eilish (right) and her brother Finneas O’Connell (center) greet Kate Middleton at the ‘No Time To Die’ world premiere. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Billie Eilish met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the “No Time To Die” premiere last month.

On Wednesday, she opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about the “amazing” experience.

“They were just so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared. I can’t talk to them.’”

Billie Eilish opened up about her first time meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, whom she described as “amazing.”

Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, had the honor at the world premiere of “No Time to Die” last month. The sibling duo wrote and produced the title track for the film, making Eilish the youngest artist in history to perform a James Bond theme song.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the 19-year-old revealed she was given a “whole list” of rules before greeting the royals – but didn’t end up following them.

“I tried to! I was planning on it,” she told Kimmel. “They were just so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared. I can’t talk to them.'”

“They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me,” she continued. “They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I can’t complain.”

Rami Malek, who stars as the villain Safin in “No Time to Die,” previously reflected on his “rad” experience sitting behind the royals during the film’s premiere.

“I was watching Prince William’s reaction,” he said. “You can see a lot from what someone’s body language was doing. I think they loved the film. That was the impression I got.”

As Insider’s Olivia Singh previously noted, members of the family have regularly attended Bond premieres over the decades.

“No Time to Die” picks up after Daniel Craig’s titular hero has walked away from active service as a secret agent known as 007. The film marks Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the iconic character, and critics are already praising the actor’s performance.