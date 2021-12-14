Billie Eilish says she started watching ‘violent’ porn when she was 11 years old: ‘It really destroyed my brain’

Billie Eilish attends the 2021 LACMA Art+Film gala. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish opened up about her experience with porn during a recent interview with Howard Stern.

She said she began watching “abusive” pornography when she was 11 years old.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” she said, adding, “I think it really destroyed my brain.”

Billie Eilish recently revealed that an early interest in pornography damaged her sex life and mental health.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” she said on Monday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” as reported by TMZ. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11.”

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she continued.

Eilish said she believes her struggles with sleep paralysis and night terrors were rooted in her exposure to “abusive BDSM,” an acronym that refers to power play during sex.

“It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive,” she said. “I was a virgin. I had never done anything. And so, it led to problems.”

“The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good,” she continued. “It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

“I’m so angry that porn is so loved,” she added. “And I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK.”

Eilish, who will turn 20 on Saturday, went on to describe ways that porn creates unrealistic expectations for women’s bodies.

The singer-songwriter performed “Male Fantasy” on “Saturday Night Live,” which includes lyrics about Eilish watching porn to cope with a breakup.

“I can’t stand the dialogue / She would never be that satisfied / It’s a male fantasy / I’m going back to therapy,” she sings in the first verse.