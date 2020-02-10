Billie Eilish said on the Oscars red carpet that her favourite movie growing up was 2014's 'The Babadook,' and fans feel 'so old'

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform at the 2020 Oscars.

The “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish said on the Oscars red carpet that “The Babadook” was one of her favourite movies growing up, and fans are complaining that her answer made them feel “so old.”

When Eilish, who turned 18 in December, was asked by the interviewer Billy Porter what some of her favourite movies were growing up, she said she “always loved scary stuff,” specifically the 2014 film “The Babadook.”

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, was also in attendance, and he said some of his favourite movies from his childhood were “The Social Network” and “Moneyball.”

“Oh, and these are films from your youth?” a surprised Porter asked.

On social media, fans echoed Porter’s sentiment, complaining that Eilish and O’Connell’s answers made them feel “so old.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The singer Billie Eilish said during an Oscars red-carpet interview that some of her favourite films growing up were “The Babadook” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” and fans are complaining that the 18-year-old star’s answers made them feel “so old.”

Eilish, who was scheduled to perform during the In Memoriam segment at the 2020 Oscars, was asked by the “Pose” star and interviewer Billy Porter what some of her favourite movies were growing up.

“I always loved scary stuff,” Eilish answered. “I loved ‘The Babadook,’ I liked ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin.’ We loved ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.'”

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, was also in attendance, and he told Porter some of his favourite films as a child were “The Social Network,” “Moneyball,” and “anything Aaron Sorkin had anything to do with.”

“Oh, and these are films from your youth?” Porter, who was clearly taken aback at the siblings’ age, asked.

Crazy interview. Billy Porter, Finneas & Billie looking so good. pic.twitter.com/hvzT8UzJG9 — ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@rareeilishhh) February 10, 2020

On Twitter, fans echoed Porter’s statement and said Eilish and O’Connell’s answers made them feel “so old.”

Billy Porter: What were your favorite movies growing up? Billie Ellish: Babadook Her brother: Social Network Everyone: pic.twitter.com/4eo99H0Jt7 — Ben McCool (@bmccoolness) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish just said her favorite childhood movie was Babadook and The Social Network. And I have never felt so old. pic.twitter.com/DicJ3jbt9F — Stephanie @ Shocking Gasp ???? (@MsNerdyNurse) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish just cited The Babadook as a movie she liked growing up. Goodbye. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 10, 2020

MFW Billie Eilish's brother referred to The Social Network and Moneyball as "movies from my childhood": pic.twitter.com/8pu2UoCQ6k — Jonathan Walt (@jm_boehle) February 10, 2020

Plenty of users also made jokes about their “crypts” and old age regarding Eilish and O’Connell’s answers.

Billie Eilish just said that her favorite movie *growing up* was THE BABADOOK and oh no I’m suddenly sinking into my crypt forever #Oscars — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish just said that a favorite movie from her youth was THE BABADOOK and so I am watching the red carpet from my crypt. — KJ (@KendraJames_) February 10, 2020

MFW Billie Eilish's brother referred to The Social Network and Moneyball as "movies from my childhood": pic.twitter.com/8pu2UoCQ6k — Jonathan Walt (@jm_boehle) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish just said her favourite film “from childhood” was “The Babadook” (2014) and the sheer power of that statement gave me osteo-arthritis #Oscars2020 — PLAIN OLD-FASHIONED MARIA (@TheHomelyBaby) February 10, 2020

Billy Porter: What were your favorite movies growing up? Billie Eilish: The Babadook. WE ARE OLD ???? #Oscars — Juan Miguel Severo ????️‍???? (@TheRainBro) February 10, 2020

This isn’t the first time Eilish’s response to a culture-related question has shown her age – and subsequently caused a stir online. Last year, her response to being asked whether she knew the band Van Halen (“What is that?”) caused some outrage on social media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.