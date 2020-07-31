Watch the new animated music video for Billie Eilish's melancholy summer love song 'My Future'

Darkroom/Interscope RecordsBillie Eilish is looking towards her future, on her terms, in her latest single.
- Billie Eilish is back with a somber summer ballad, “My Future.”
- Eilish first teased the song on Friday, July 24.
- The single’s release Thursday was accompanied by a beautifully animated music video directed by Andrew Onorato where Eilish wanders through the rain in a forest.
- What starts off as a melancholy melody transitions into a confident and upbeat search for oneself.
- Eilish was nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards Thursday, including video of the year for “Everything I Wanted.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.