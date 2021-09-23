Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 Instagram followers because ‘people are scared of big boobs’

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images

Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting photos of herself in a corset.

The 19-year-old star told Elle Magazine she thinks it was “just because of the boobs.”

Eilish says the way people expect her to not change her fashion style is “very dehumanizing.”

On July 11, the Grammy-winning artist posted a series of selfies showing herself wearing a Miaou tomato-print corset with a lace bra peeking out. People left comments saying Eilish was being “disingenuous,” and claimed “the industry really changed [her],” according to Elle.

Eilish has been stepping outside of the baggy clothes styles that used to be her go-to fashion choice. Her June 2021 Vogue cover marked the first time Eilish shared photos of herself wearing a corset on Instagram.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she said.

The singer has been vocal in the past about her issues pertaining to body image. As previously reported by Insider’s Callie Ahlgrim, Eilish encouraged people to normalize “real bodies” after she was photographed wearing tighter clothing in 2020.

In a 2019 Calvin Klein ad, Eilish said her signature baggy clothes was, in part, a strategy to avoid judgment.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she said.

As Insider previously reported, many of the lyrics in Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” tackle the sexism and double standards a young woman experiences in the spotlight.

Despite the loss of 100,000 followers over a single post, Eilish’s Instagram is still subscribed to by than 91,900,000 people.