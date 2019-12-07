Lady Gaga fans called out Billie Eilish for criticising the 'Born This Way' singer's infamous meat dress: 'Go home little girl'

Libby Torres
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories and Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty ImagesLady Gaga fans called out Billie Eilish for making a snarky comment about the ‘Born This Way’ singer’s 2010 meat dress.
  • Lady Gaga fans are calling out Billie Eilish for criticising the meat dress the “Star Is Born” actress wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs.
  • Eilish was asked in an interview with Variety about her Grammy nominations, and when talking about the infamous dress Gaga wore to the 2010 awards ceremony, the 17-year-old said, “Yikes.”
  • Eilish’s apparent criticism didn’t sit well with Gaga fans, who called out the “Bad Guy” singer for being “ignorant.”
  • Other Twitter users jumped to Eilish’s defence.
Lady Gaga fans called out Billie Eilish for criticising the infamous meat dress the “Born This Way” singer wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs.

In an interview with Variety discussing awards show fashion, Eilish said “Yikes” when talking about the raw meat outfit Gaga wore to the 2010 VMAS.

The 17-year-old’s apparent criticism didn’t sit well with fans of the “Star Is Born” actress, who immediately expressed their dissatisfaction with Eilish on Twitter with the hashtag “#BillieEilishIsOverParty.”

Gaga stans called the “Bad Guy” singer “ignorant” for criticising the notorious dress.

Some criticised Eilish’s signature style in turn, and called her out for “insulting” Gaga’s “complete serve” at the 2010 VMAs.

Others argued that Gaga was making a specific statement with the meat dress, and wasn’t just wearing it for aesthetic value.

Eilish’s fans and supporters quickly came to the singer’s defence.

Most argued that Eilish was young and didn’t deserve the amount of vitriol directed at her.

Others pointed out that Eilish is an outspoken vegan and environmentalist whose dislike of a raw meat dress made sense.

And some users said that in general, Gaga’s meat dress was just a really weird outfit.

Representatives for Gaga and Eilish didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Prior to the reactions from Gaga fans, Eilish also faced a significant amount of backlash when she recently revealed she had no idea who the rock band Van Halen was. Numerous high-profile figures, including Elizabeth Warren, subsequently came to the teenager’s defence.

