Lady Gaga fans called out Billie Eilish for criticising the 'Born This Way' singer's infamous meat dress: 'Go home little girl'

Lady Gaga fans are calling out Billie Eilish for criticising the meat dress the “Star Is Born” actress wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs.

Eilish was asked in an interview with Variety about her Grammy nominations, and when talking about the infamous dress Gaga wore to the 2010 awards ceremony, the 17-year-old said, “Yikes.”

Eilish’s apparent criticism didn’t sit well with Gaga fans, who called out the “Bad Guy” singer for being “ignorant.”

Other Twitter users jumped to Eilish’s defence.

In an interview with Variety discussing awards show fashion, Eilish said “Yikes” when talking about the raw meat outfit Gaga wore to the 2010 VMAS.

The 17-year-old’s apparent criticism didn’t sit well with fans of the “Star Is Born” actress, who immediately expressed their dissatisfaction with Eilish on Twitter with the hashtag “#BillieEilishIsOverParty.”

Gaga stans called the “Bad Guy” singer “ignorant” for criticising the notorious dress.

And why she gives her thoughts? Who cares ? Does anyone need Billie’s like to do whatever they want ? Go home little girl you’ll be never that legendary pic.twitter.com/yy87RgBA5Z — Lady Gaga’s Artpolice (@GagaArtpolice) December 5, 2019

because she's dumb and ignorant. that dress has more substance than her entire career. you all don't know that because what do we expect from basic rats with basic taste? — Elizabeth (@enigmalizabeth) December 6, 2019

Some criticised Eilish’s signature style in turn, and called her out for “insulting” Gaga’s “complete serve” at the 2010 VMAs.

#BillieEilishisoverparty can not believe she even ATTEMPTED to insult this complete serve……. LITTLE MONSTERS PUT YOUR PAWS UP RAWR XX ???? pic.twitter.com/dGZsJr7AG5 — ♍︎ (@lDWBYA) December 5, 2019

Others argued that Gaga was making a specific statement with the meat dress, and wasn’t just wearing it for aesthetic value.

Eilish’s fans and supporters quickly came to the singer’s defence.

y’all sitting here on twitter dragging a 17 year old for having an opinion ? go get a life #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/kMIYyEzgoX — adriana 101 (@iihadadream) December 6, 2019

I've never understood y'all's hate for Billie. y'all don't have any good reason lmao, but for some reason you keep finding some dumb excuse to invalidate her depression, make fun of her name, hate on her fans, and bully tf out of her FOR WHAT???#BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/jiXhD4kldr — ????????????????????????'???? ???????????????????? ⧗ (@bitchcraftwidow) December 6, 2019

Most argued that Eilish was young and didn’t deserve the amount of vitriol directed at her.

billie eilish is a 17 year old who stays unproblematic,, all she said was yikes towards a meat dress since she is a vegan and eco-friendly person. y'all just tryna cancel every successful person you don't like #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/UKxpiiYEFx — kαє • xanny mv out now (@bilsilomilos) December 6, 2019

yall are NOT ready for this conversation but the way yall hate on every tiny thing this girl fucking does IS misogyny. when she tried to spread awareness about the climate crisis yall turned it back on her as if she’s one of the billionaires+ #billieeilishisoverparty — ً (@lacwoona) December 6, 2019

Are you stanning or are you bullying a 17 year old? #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/5avJmGU41I — David Chipakupaku (@David_Chippa) December 6, 2019

Others pointed out that Eilish is an outspoken vegan and environmentalist whose dislike of a raw meat dress made sense.

So let me get this straight. Billie Eilish, a known vegan, didn't like Lady Gaga's meat dress? #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/5u0gVtOD9Q — W0lfsbane (@dread_w0lf) December 6, 2019

NOT gaga stans assuming that billie knew the meaning behind the meat dress. BILLIE IS VEGAN. of course her first reaction would be grossed out. y’all are literally making drama out of nothing RELAX. #billieeilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/idbAyEBQt6 — paola 98 (@hugmebil) December 6, 2019

Y'all really expect Billie (a vegan) to say anything other than yikes at the meat dress?? Wild. #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/InGyTKLNWj — VENOMmxxmb (@JonssonWynter) December 6, 2019

And some users said that in general, Gaga’s meat dress was just a really weird outfit.

why is #billieeilishisoverparty trending when she said she found gaga’s meat dress weird ???? it WAS weird, she was wearing raw meat — ❆ sarina IS SEEING HARRY! ❆ (@tayghosts) December 6, 2019

Folks on twitter stay mad.????????. Excuse her for not liking a dress made of meat. That is kinda weird. No shade to Lady Gaga, she’s cool. — Morgie (@Morgie17503818) December 6, 2019

Representatives for Gaga and Eilish didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Prior to the reactions from Gaga fans, Eilish also faced a significant amount of backlash when she recently revealed she had no idea who the rock band Van Halen was. Numerous high-profile figures, including Elizabeth Warren, subsequently came to the teenager’s defence.

