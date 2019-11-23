Jimmy Kimmel quizzed Billie Eilish on her music knowledge, and the 17-year-old didn't know who Van Halen or Run-DMC were: 'What is that?'

Libby Torres
ABCJimmy Kimmel interviewed Billie Eilish on his show Thursday.
  • Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish on her music knowledge during Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and the 17-year-old didn’t know who singers like Van Halen or Huey Lewis were.
  • After joking about their birth years, Kimmel asked Eilish if she knew who Madonna was, and the singer said yes.
  • But when Kimmel asked, “Can you name a Van Halen?” Eilish responded, “Who?”
  • “I’m going to start crying,” Kimmel joked.
  • Eilish knew of Cyndi Lauper, but not Huey Lewis or Run-DMC. “What is that?” the teenager said when asked about the iconic hip-hop group.
  • However, the singer was the most confused when Kimmel asked if she’d ever played with a Cabbage Patch Kid.
  • “A Cabbage Patch Kid? That’s like a Sour Patch Kid?” she said. “Is it a candy?”
  • Eilish was also lacking in her knowledge of “Ghostbusters” (“I don’t think I’ve seen it,” she said), Mr. T, and “Gremlins.”
  • “The point that I’m trying to make is you’re younger than I am,” Kimmel said. Eilish responded, “You’re making me look so dumb!”
  • Watch the video below. Kimmel starts quizzing Eilish at the 3:15 mark.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

