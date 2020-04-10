Billie Eilish says the only reason she began wearing baggy clothes was because 'I hated my body'

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Billie Eilish has worn baggy outfits to many of her concerts and award shows.

Billie Eilish said her negative body image is the reason she adopted her signature baggy wardrobe in a Dazed interview published on Thursday.

“The only reason I did it was ‘cos I hated my body,” the 18-year-old Grammy winner explained.

Her androgynous clothing has since become so entwined with the artist’s image that Eilish admitted that she didn’t even recognise her own body without it.

“There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognise my body ‘cos I hadn’t seen it in a while,” she said, continuing, “I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?'”

Eilish shared that her self-image has slightly improved since then: “It’s not that I like (my body) now, I just think I’m a bit more OK with it.”

Often referred to as a “rule-breaker” for diverging from the aesthetics of young female musicians before her, Eilish denied making a contrived effort to dress differently; rather, the singer said she simply didn’t identify with her predecessors’ images.

“I’d be like, ‘What rules are there?'” she said, continuing, “I didn’t consciously go, ‘I’m not gonna do that, I’m gonna do this.’ I (just) didn’t think of myself as being in the realm of those people. I was never comparing myself to them.”

An EP, an LP, a few singles, and five Grammy Awards later, Eilish’s fashion choices have remained consistent from the start – always baggy but varying from neon green streetwear to a custom Chanel tweed suit on the red carpet.

She’s become so used to the style that she admitted to barely recognising herself without it.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Billie Eilish kicked off her world tour on March 9 in Miami, but it was postponed due to coronavirus.

The singer said that her body image has since improved, although she still faces insecurities.

Just because Eilish has become slightly more comfortable in her own skin, the artist admitted that she still faces judgment for her appearance, despite her efforts to stand up against those trying to sexually objectify her.

When she was photographed in a white tank top in June 2019, Eilish recalled seeing comments like, “‘I don’t like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a w—-.'”

“Like, dude. I can’t win. I can-not win,” she told Dazed.

However, Eilish hasn’t stayed silent on the matter. In March, the singer called out body-shamers during an interlude at her Miami concert and played a video of herself stripping down to a bra.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me,” she said in the voiceover.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a s—,” Eilish said, adding, “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why?”

