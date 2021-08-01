Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ doesn’t live up to the brilliance of its title track

Final Grade: 7.2/10

As a music critic, I know I’m meant to judge an album holistically. But all I have is my truth, and right now, my love for the title track has superseded all other impressions.

At the time of writing, I have listened to “Happier Than Ever” (the album) once. I have listened to “Happier Than Ever” (the song) 18 times. I feel like it’s the moon and my brain is the sun and there’s a solar eclipse happening and I can’t stop it.

Thus is the pleasure and challenge of a first-listen review: It requires immediate honesty, which perhaps requires some oversimplification. I’m eager to see how the rest of these songs grow on me over time, like “Lost Cause” and “Your Power” have. I can already tell that “Oxytocin” and “Halley’s Comet” will enjoy prominent spots on my Spotify Wrapped come December.

But I also believe that truly great albums reward immediate honesty. They tend to demand your attention from the jump, even if you can’t explain why you love it yet. You just know you will.

For me, Eilish’s sophomore effort lacks that cohesive, seductive mystique — even though it’s objectively good. To write an album about fame that isn’t instantly alienating is a feat on its own.

“Happier Than Ever” works best when Eilish is able to infuse untouchable-pop-star experiences with palpable emotion — when her voice cracks after days without sleep, for example, or she’s scoffing at porn’s corny dialogue. Eilish’s voice is always beautiful, but the album’s most engaging moments come when she allows herself to be looser, more tender. The title track is so juicy because Eilish fully casts aside her cool-girl exterior and just f—ing goes for it. I only wish she’d done that more.

Those are the moments I will cherish and harvest for my favorite playlists, even if I end up leaving the rest of the tracklist to wilt.

Larocca: “Happier Than Ever” promises to deliver on real vulnerability, but never quite gets there.

Far too often, Eilish tells you she’s upset or has trauma to unpack, without ever showing what those experiences look like. It’s frustrating, considering the best songs (“Happier Than Ever,” “Oxytocin,” “Halley’s Comet”) are the ones where she gives into the emotion she’s trying to express (rage, horniness, love).

That’s not to say the rest of the album is bad — there’s nothing on “Happier Than Ever” that’s greatly offensive to my ears. But without tactile imagery or vocal variety, songs like “NDA” and “Everybody Dies” only contribute neutrality.

Unfortunately, about half of this album is made up of anodyne moments, making for a mostly bland listening experience. It’s disappointing, because on the very same tracklist, Eilish proved she can wield her power to enchant listeners and spark a fire within.

I came away from this album feeling fine. But I wanted to come away feeling happier than ever — or sadder than ever, or madder than ever. I wish Eilish had given us more to feel.

Worth listening to:

“Billie Bossa Nova”

“Oxytocin”

“Lost Cause”

“Halley’s Comet”

“Overheated”

“Your Power”

“Therefore I Am”

“Happier Than Ever”

“Male Fantasy”

Background music:

“Getting Older”

“My Future”

“Goldwing”

Split decision:

“I Didn’t Change My Number”

“NDA”

Press skip:

“Not My Responsibility”

“Everybody Dies”

*Final album score based on songs per category (1 point for “Worth listening to,” .5 for “Background music,” .5 for “Split decision,” 0 for “Press skip”).