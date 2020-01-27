Watch Billie Eilish's stunning performance of 'When the Party's Over' at the Grammys

Callie Ahlgrim
Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesBillie Eilish performed ‘When the Party’s Over’ at the 2020 Grammys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.