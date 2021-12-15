Billie Eilish says she had a ‘full body reaction’ before hosting ‘SNL’ because she didn’t feel ‘qualified’

Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Billie Eilish said she vomited due to anxiety over hosting “SNL.”

The 19-year-old singer was the host and musical guest on the sketch show on December 11.

“I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all,” she said.

Billie Eilish was the featured guest on Howard Stern’s radio show on Monday, during which she broke down how she was left physically struck with anxiety during the prep for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

“I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all,” Eilish recalled on the radio show. “I did actually love to act when I was a kid, but that’s not my world so I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing. I feel like I’m terrible, I suck, the craziest part of the week was on Wednesday, the table read, where everybody reads a lot of scripts at a table.”

The 19-year-old singer continued to say that during a break in between table reads, she snuck out to the green room and cried before returning to the rehearsal.

“I was scared. It’s ‘SNL.’ It’s these amazing, talented actors surrounding a table where somehow I’m the main course for this show I didn’t feel qualified for,” she said.

“I was ready to throw up — I did throw up because of it. I had a full-body reaction to being anxious about this the whole week. Threw up on the plane coming here, had crazy shits when I got here like you would not believe.”

Billie Eilish on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images

Later during the interview, Eilish — who recently picked up seven nominations at the 2022 Grammy awards, including album of the year for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” and song of the year — continued to break down the extent of her bowel discomfort.

“You know the ones where you have to get fully naked on the toilet? I literally did,” she said in reference to her toilet-inducing nerves.

“That’s not a usual thing I’m sorry to bring that up. They need to be normalized. It was a crazy stomach ache. I’ve had stomach aches all week. I’ve been anxious and nervous. Just because it’s not my world and I’m petrified of people thinking I suck.”

During the episode of “SNL,” Eilish acted as both host and musical guest. She performed her songs “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.” She also acted in a number of skits, including “Hip-Hop Nativity” with Bowen Yang and other castmates.

