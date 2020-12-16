The first trailer for Billie Eilish's documentary is here and it shows her toe the line between normal teen and global star

Billie Eilish/YouTubeBillie Eilish and her brother Finneas, left, recorded the majority of her debut album in his childhood bedroom.
- The first trailer for “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” was released on Tuesday.
- It includes clips of Eilish performing, as well as more intimate teenage moments – like passing her driving test, crying in the car, and sleeping in her parents’ bed.
- The documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, includes footage from Eilish’s childhood as well as her fame, like award shows and touring.
- It also tracks the creation of Eilish’s Grammy-winning debut album – 2019’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – in the bedroom of her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell.
- The feature film is slated to be released in theatres and on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.
