Billie Eilish plans to keep her dating life completely private: 'The tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret'

Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images Billie EIlish is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter.

Summary List Placement

Billie Eilish recently told Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp that she “definitely” wants to keep her dating life private.

“I mean, like, I’ve had relationships and kept them private,” she said during a remote appearance on the radio show. “And even the ones that I’ve had, and like, the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret.”

“I can’t even imagine,” Eilish continued, putting plenty of emphasis on the last word. “I think about it sometimes. I think about, like, the people that have made their relationships, like, OD public – you know what I’m talking about? And then they break up!”

“And it’s like, what if it goes bad? And then everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. So it’s very much not something I’m interested in.”

Back in June, the 18-year-old Grammy winner told British GQ that she doesn’t see herself dating in the near future.

“It is so weird, but I don’t see it for myself. I know I will find someone eventually, but at the moment I can’t visualise it,” she told the magazine. “I feel like I am a totally different person when I am with someone else. People just don’t do it for me. It’s weird.”

Although Eilish said she constantly wanted a boyfriend when she was younger, she has never felt “powerful” or “desired” in a relationship.

“I’ve had my heart broken, sure. People have done some terrible s— to me. The crazy s— I have gone through,” she said. “It’s been months and I am not attracted to people any more. I don’t know what’s going on… It’s actually kind of dope.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.