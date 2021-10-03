Billie Eilish says she almost didn’t perform at a Texas music festival over state’s abortion laws

Billie Eilish performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Rich Fur/Getty Images

Billie Eilish performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday in Texas.

Eilish, 19, criticized the state’s abortion laws and climate crisis deniers.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a six-week abortion ban into law, which went into effect on September 1.

Billie Eilish didn’t hold back when she spoke out against Texas’ abortion laws and climate crisis deniers during a recent set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Eilish performed on Saturday after making her festival debut in 2019 with her first album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” While speaking to the crowd, the 19-year-old criticized the state’s abortion laws that went into effect on September 1.

The laws -signed by Gov. Greg Abbott – banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The laws don’t make exceptions for instances of rape or incest, only medical emergencies. It also allows private citizens to sue providers or anyone they believe helped a person get an abortion.

“I’m sick and tired of old men,” Eilish said, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Eilish reportedly continued by admitting she almost did not attend the festival due to the laws.

Billie Eilish previously performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2019. Rich Fury/Getty Images

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” Eilish said, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

Eilish later raised her middle finger in the air and reportedly yelled, “My body, my fucking choice.”

The “Everything I Wanted” also spoke out against climate crisis deniers during the show, Austin 360 reported. She reportedly called people who “don’t think global warming” is real “losers.”

In September, Eilish previously called out Texas’ abortion laws, saying it makes her “sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

She’s also been a vocal champion of body positivity and was candid about her body image journey.

“I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop. We only need them to survive,” Eilish told The Guardian. “It’s ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?”