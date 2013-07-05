Billboards Across America Will Sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' Today

In honour of Independence day, Clear Channel is celebrating the holiday by having its digital billboards across the United States sing the “National Anthem” through the July 7.



Ad Age reports, “an eastern billboard will begin the Anthem, with “Oh Say Can You See,” and the activation will close as the sun sets on a Western billboard, with “Home of the Brave.”

Watch the patriotic video, made by Taxi, below:



