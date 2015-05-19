The wildest outfits at last night's Billboard Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Taylor Swift arrived with her girl gang.

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Model Chrissy Teigen hosted the show, while Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea, and many more stars were in attendance.

But it was an especially big night for Taylor Swift, who won the most Billboard awards of any artist in the show’s history and also premiered her star-studded new music video.

The awards show drew its biggest viewership in 14 years, with 11.1 million total viewers. The stars’ scandalous outfits may have helped.

