The wildest outfits at last night's Billboard Music Awards

Aly Weisman
Taylor Swift Billboard Music AwardsJason Merritt/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift arrived with her girl gang.

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Model Chrissy Teigen hosted the show, while Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea, and many more stars were in attendance.

But it was an especially big night for Taylor Swift, who won the most Billboard awards of any artist in the show’s history and also premiered her star-studded new music video.

The awards show drew its biggest viewership in 14 years, with 11.1 million total viewers. The stars’ scandalous outfits may have helped.

Jennifer Lopez rocked the red carpet in a super-revealing Charbel Zoe dress.

Taylor Swift, wearing a Balmain jumpsuit, took home the most Billboard awards of any artist in the show's history (8) and also premiered her star-studded new music video.

Britney Spears, wearing a Yousef Al-Jasmi gown, walked the red carpet for the first time with boyfriend Charlie Ebersol. The singer later performed her new single 'Pretty Girls' with Iggy Azaela.

Iggy Azalea arrived with her NBA star boyfriend Nick Young before performing with Britney Spears during the show.

Model Chrissy Teigen hosted the show, while her husband John Legend performed.

Model Jourdan Dunn, designer Olivier Rousteing, and model Kendall Jenner, all wearing Balmain x H&M.

Kylie Jenner also wore Balmain.

Singer Rita Ora, wearing a Fausto Puglisi dress, presented during the show.

Mariah Carey, in a Tom Ford dress and Saint Laurent shoes, performed during the show.

After arriving with Taylor Swift, singer/actress Zendaya hit the stage as a presenter.

'Empire' star Taraji P. Henson rocked a risqué gown on the red carpet.

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth turned his jacket into a cape.

Nick Jonas, wearing Kenzo, arrived with girlfriend Olivia Culpo, who was in an Elie Saab jumper. He later performed his hit song 'Jealous' during the show.

Boy band One Direction won Top Duo/Group.

Idina Menzel is blonder than ever.

'Pitch Perfect 2' actress Hailee Steinfeld wore head-to-toe Givenchy as she presented an award on stage.

Celine Dion made a rare appearance to present the award for Top Male Artist to Sam Smith, who could not attend as he is recovering from vocal chord surgery.

Singer Meghan Trainor, winner of Top Hot 100 Song and Top Digital Song for 'All About That Bass,' smiled with her new awards.

Ellen Pompeo, wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit, presented Taylor Swift with one of her eight awards of the evening.

Kanye West took the stage in a bullet proof vest to perform 'All Day' and 'Black Skinhead'.

Nicki Minaj wore next to nothing as she performed her hit 'Night Is Still Young' along with 'Hey Mama.'

Chris Brown, in a shiny red suit, performed on stage with Pitbull.

And then, there was this outfit, brought to you by musician Dencia.

Taylor Swift won the night, here's why...

Taylor Swift's new music video stars all of her supermodel friends -- and it's amazing >

Taylor Swift just won the most Billboard awards of any artist in the show's history >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.