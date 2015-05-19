The wildest outfits at last night's Billboard Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift arrived with her girl gang.
The 2015 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Model Chrissy Teigen hosted the show, while Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea, and many more stars were in attendance.
But it was an especially big night for Taylor Swift, who won the most Billboard awards of any artist in the show’s history and also premiered her star-studded new music video.
The awards show drew its biggest viewership in 14 years, with 11.1 million total viewers. The stars’ scandalous outfits may have helped.
Taylor Swift, wearing a Balmain jumpsuit, took home the most Billboard awards of any artist in the show's history (8) and also premiered her star-studded new music video.
Britney Spears, wearing a Yousef Al-Jasmi gown, walked the red carpet for the first time with boyfriend Charlie Ebersol. The singer later performed her new single 'Pretty Girls' with Iggy Azaela.
Iggy Azalea arrived with her NBA star boyfriend Nick Young before performing with Britney Spears during the show.
Model Jourdan Dunn, designer Olivier Rousteing, and model Kendall Jenner, all wearing Balmain x H&M.
Nick Jonas, wearing Kenzo, arrived with girlfriend Olivia Culpo, who was in an Elie Saab jumper. He later performed his hit song 'Jealous' during the show.
'Pitch Perfect 2' actress Hailee Steinfeld wore head-to-toe Givenchy as she presented an award on stage.
Celine Dion made a rare appearance to present the award for Top Male Artist to Sam Smith, who could not attend as he is recovering from vocal chord surgery.
Singer Meghan Trainor, winner of Top Hot 100 Song and Top Digital Song for 'All About That Bass,' smiled with her new awards.
Ellen Pompeo, wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit, presented Taylor Swift with one of her eight awards of the evening.
Nicki Minaj wore next to nothing as she performed her hit 'Night Is Still Young' along with 'Hey Mama.'
