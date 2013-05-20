17 Photos That Defined The Billboard Music Awards

Kirsten Acuna
jennifer lopez billboard

The Billboard Music Awards were filled with plenty more performances than award giving. 

Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber were among the many routines of the evening that lasted a long three hours on ABC.

PSY rocked the stage with host Tracy Morgan early on and Christina Aguilera debuted a slimmer look.

Jennifer Lopez heated up the stage in leggy red boots, while Miguel took the evening — and a few bystanders — down a few notches during a failed stage dive attempt.

Host Tracy Morgan made a grand entrance with a flock of feathered females.

He later hijacked the stage with PSY for a mini dance off.

Miguel made a daring jump during his performance ...

... and landed atop a few crowd members instead of the stage.

Chris Brown came out against a magnificent red backdrop ...

... and defied gravity when he took the stage to perform.

Justin Bieber came out of a giant smoke-filled hexagon to perform.

Later Bieber rejoined the stage to do this awkward shuffle with Will.i.am during a performance of their song, #Thatpower

Christina Aguilera looked amazing showing off a trim figure on stage with Pitbull.

Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage ...

Nicki Minaj gave Lil Wayne a lap dance on stage before he pointed out her assets.

Prince rocked out in a rare performance channeling a mix between Jimi Hendrix and Lenny Kravitz.

Backstage, Taylor Swift showed her true feelings as Selena Gomez opted to kiss Justin Bieber on the cheek instead of the lips.

Now see who wore what to the show ...

The best and worst dressed of the Billboard Music Awards >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.