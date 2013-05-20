17 Photos That Defined The Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards were filled with plenty more performances than award giving.
Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber were among the many routines of the evening that lasted a long three hours on ABC.
PSY rocked the stage with host Tracy Morgan early on and Christina Aguilera debuted a slimmer look.
Jennifer Lopez heated up the stage in leggy red boots, while Miguel took the evening — and a few bystanders — down a few notches during a failed stage dive attempt.
Later Bieber rejoined the stage to do this awkward shuffle with Will.i.am during a performance of their song, #Thatpower
Backstage, Taylor Swift showed her true feelings as Selena Gomez opted to kiss Justin Bieber on the cheek instead of the lips.
