Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Celebrities wore statement-worthy looks to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Celebrities dressed up to attend the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

Kelly Clarkson had multiple outfit changes while hosting the awards show for the third year in a row.

Other celebrities made a statement with their red-carpet looks, including Lizzo, who wore a “vote” minidress.

Celebrities arrived at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday ready to pose on the red carpet and perform on stage, despite the fact that there was no audience.

Kelly Clarkson wore multiple stunning outfits to host the show for the third year in a row, while Lizzo made a statement in a custom Christian Siriano “vote” dress.

Here’s a look at the best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Addison Rae was photographed wearing a black Mugler midi dress designed with sheer paneling along the sides and a peek-a-boo cutout across her chest.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Addison Rae attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The TikTok star changed out of this stunning dress into a Valentino top, trousers, and leather gloves to present the chart achievement award.

Bad Bunny looked sleek in a sequined black suit.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Bad Bunny attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Bad Bunny performed his hit track “Yo Perreo Sola” alongside Ivy Queen and Nesi in a black suit that was designed with embellished cuffs.

Billie Eilish wore a floral outfit that was designed by Gucci.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer accepted two awards in a green silk blouse, matching trousers, a bucket hat, and a face mask.

Cher made a rare in-person appearance at the awards show in a custom two-piece minidress from upcoming designer Hilá.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Cher attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Cher was there to present Garth Brooks with the Icon Award. She paired her custom look with equally sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and fishnet stockings.

Doja Cat looked fabulous in a sparkly Georges Hobeika dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and matching lavender Amina Muaddi heels.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Doja Cat attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer changed into another sparkly number to sing a medley of her songs “Juicy,” “Say So,” and “Like That.”

Ivy Queen attended the awards show in an embellished, black-and-silver bodysuit.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Ivy Queen attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Ivy Queen took to the stage in the same outfit to perform the hit track “Yo Perrero Sola” alongside Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican rapper Nesi.

Julia Michaels wore a dramatic Bicholla dress and thigh-high Gianvito Rossi boots.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Julia Michaels attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

She paired the tulle minidress with jewellery from Messika.

Kelly Clarkson wore a sequin Balmain dress and Roberto Cavalli sandals.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Clarkson changed four different times while hosting the show for the third year in a row.

Lil Nas X channeled the ’80s in a snake-print Gucci suit with a light-green blouse.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Lil Nas X attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer paired the look with black leather boots.

Lizzo made a statement in a “vote” minidress that was custom-made by Christian Siriano.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Lizzo attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Lizzo took home the top song sales artist award in the custom dress, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz and strappy black sandals.

On Instagram, Siriano described Lizzo as one of “his favourite muses” and said it was an honour to dress her.

Nicole Richie looked stunning in a one-shoulder, sheer floor-length Christian Siriano gown.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Nicole Richie attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Richie embraced the naked-dress trend in her floral gown, which she paired with earrings from The Last Line.

Sia brought a pop of colour in this pink gown designed with a bow across the front.

NBC Sia attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Sia performed her new song “Courage to Change,” and matched the pink and marigold colours of her dress and bow to her curly wig.

