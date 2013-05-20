The Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At The Billboard Music Awards

Kirsten Acuna
taylor swift billboard music awards

Singers and celebrities alike came out to celebrate the Billboard Music Awards.

Black was in fashion and so were cutout shapes. While some stars rocked the look, others could have used a little more fabric.

See which stars dazzled the Billboard’s blue carpet.

BEST: Jennifer Lopez looked glamorous in a low-dip glimmering gold gown.

BEST: 20-year-old Selena Gomez accented her white Atelier Versace gown with green and pink neon highlights.

WORST: Miley Cyrus wore a dizzying, sparkly harlequin getup.

BEST: Taylor Swift showed off her legs in a blue Zuhair Murad mini dress.

BEST: Shania Twain looked amazing in a form-fitting strapless silver gown.

WORST: Chris Brown showed up in a casual sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

BEST: Nicki Minaj looked ravishing in red.

WORST: Jenny McCarthy paired a simple belly baring tank top with a Tom Ford cutout skirt and high stiletto boots.

WORST: We're not sure what look singer Z LaLa was trying to channel.

WORST: While Ke$ha looked completely unrecognizable with a tame look, the slit up her black mini dress was slightly revealing.

BEST: Rock royalty Avril Lavigne and husband Chad Kroeger made their return to the blue carpet.

WORST: Between sequins, mesh, and panels, there was a lot going on with Carly Rae Jepsen's mini dress.

BEST: Actress Alyssa Milano looked simply elegant in a white pantsuit dress.

WORST: Nayer brought her dog to the blue carpet, but left the rest of her outfit at home.

BEST: Jason Derulo showed off his arms in a black vest.

You've seen the best of the blue carpet ...

Now, see who rocked the red carpet at the MET >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.