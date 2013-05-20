The Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At The Billboard Music Awards

Singers and celebrities alike came out to celebrate the Billboard Music Awards.
Black was in fashion and so were cutout shapes. While some stars rocked the look, others could have used a little more fabric.
See which stars dazzled the Billboard’s blue carpet.
BEST: 20-year-old Selena Gomez accented her white Atelier Versace gown with green and pink neon highlights.
WORST: Jenny McCarthy paired a simple belly baring tank top with a Tom Ford cutout skirt and high stiletto boots.
WORST: While Ke$ha looked completely unrecognizable with a tame look, the slit up her black mini dress was slightly revealing.
WORST: Between sequins, mesh, and panels, there was a lot going on with Carly Rae Jepsen's mini dress.
