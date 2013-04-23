Taylor Swift Leads Billboard Music Award Nominations

Kirsten Acuna
taylor swiftTaylor Swift’s latest album ‘Red’ has a lot of fans at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Billboard Music Awards nominations are out.  

Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Adele, and fun. lead the pack as finalists. 

Swift, Maroon 5, and fun. each gained 11 nominations.  

Rihanna, who received 10 nods, will face off for top R&B album of the year with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Brown. 

Carly Rae Jepsen and One Direction each have nine and eight nominations, respectively. 

If you’re confused as to why some of the artists appear on the list, Billboard chooses nominees according to its music charts form February 27, 2012 until February 24, 2013. 

The Billboard Music Awards will air on ABC May 19 at 8 p.m. 

Check out the nominations for the top categories below:  

Top Artist

Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift 

Top New Artist 

Gotye
Carly Rae Jepsen
The Lumineers
One Direction 
PSY 

Top Male Artist

Jason Aldean 
Justin Bieber
Drake
Flo Rida
Bruno Mars 

Top Female Artist

Adele
Carly Rae Jepsen
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Taylor Swift 

Top Duo/Group 

Coldplay
Fun.
Maroon 5
Mumford & Sons
One Direction 

Top Hot 100 Artist 

Flo Rida
Fun.
Maroon 5
Rihanna
Taylor Swift 

Top Billboard 200 Artist 

Adele 
Justin Bieber
Mumford & Sons
One Direction
Taylor Swift 

Top Pop Artist 

Adele
Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
Bruno Mars 
One Direction 

Top R&B Artist 

Chris Brown
Alicia Keys
Ne-Yo
Rihanna
Usher 

Top Rap Artist

Drake 
Flo Rida
Nicki Minaj
Pitbull
PSY 

Top Country Artist 

Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Hunter Hayes
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood 

Top Rock Artist 

Coldplay
Fun.
Gotye
Mumford & Sons
Bruce Springsteen 

Top Pop Album 

“21,” Adele
“Overexposed,” Maroon 5
“Take Me Home,” One Direction
“Up All Night,” One Direction
“Believe,” Justin Bieber

Top R&B Album

“Fortune,” Chris Brown
“Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys
“Channel Orange,” Frank Ocean
“Unapologetic,” Rihanna
“Looking 4 Myself,” Usher 

Top Rap Album

“Based on a T.R.U. Story,” 2 Chainz
“Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar
“The Heist,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” Nicki Minaj
“God Forgives, I Don’t,” Rick Ross 

Top Country Album 

“Night Train,” Jason Aldean
“Tailgates & Tanlines,” Luke Bryan
“Tuskegee,” Lionel Richie
“Red,” Taylor Swift
“Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood 

Top Rock Album

“Some Nights,” Fun.
“The Lumineers,” The Lumineers
“Babel,” Mumford & Sons
“My Head is an Animal,” Of Monsters and Men
“The World From The Side of the Moon,” Phillip Phillips 

Top Pop Song

“Lights,” Ellie Goulding
“Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen
“One More Night,” Maroon 5
“Payphone,” Maroon 5
“Locked Out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars 

Top R&B Song 

“Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys feat. Nicki Minaj
“Adorn,” Miguel
“Thinkin Bout You,” Frank Ocean 
“Diamonds,” Rihanna
“Heart Attack,” Trey Songz 

Top Rap Song 

“Wild Ones,” Flo Rida feat. Sia
“Whistle,” Flo Rida
“Mercy,” Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz
“Thrift Shop,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz
“Gangnam Style,” PSY 

Top Country Song 

“Drunk on You,” Luke Bryan 
“Springsteen,” Eric Church
“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line
“Wanted,” Hunter Hayes
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift 

Top Dance Song 

“Titanium,” David Guetta feat. Sia
“Harlem Shake,” Baauer
“Starships,” Nicki Minaj
“Gangnam Style,” PSY
“Where Have You Been,” Rihanna

