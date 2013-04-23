Taylor Swift Leads Billboard Music Award Nominations

Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Red’ has a lot of fans at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Billboard Music Awards nominations are out.



Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Adele, and fun. lead the pack as finalists.

Swift, Maroon 5, and fun. each gained 11 nominations.

Rihanna, who received 10 nods, will face off for top R&B album of the year with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Brown.

Carly Rae Jepsen and One Direction each have nine and eight nominations, respectively.

If you’re confused as to why some of the artists appear on the list, Billboard chooses nominees according to its music charts form February 27, 2012 until February 24, 2013.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on ABC May 19 at 8 p.m.

Check out the nominations for the top categories below:

Top Artist

Justin Bieber

Maroon 5

One Direction

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Gotye

Carly Rae Jepsen

The Lumineers

One Direction

PSY

Top Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Justin Bieber

Drake

Flo Rida

Bruno Mars

Top Female Artist

Adele

Carly Rae Jepsen

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Coldplay

Fun.

Maroon 5

Mumford & Sons

One Direction

Top Hot 100 Artist

Flo Rida

Fun.

Maroon 5

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Justin Bieber

Mumford & Sons

One Direction

Taylor Swift

Top Pop Artist

Adele

Justin Bieber

Maroon 5

Bruno Mars

One Direction

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Alicia Keys

Ne-Yo

Rihanna

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Flo Rida

Nicki Minaj

Pitbull

PSY

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Hunter Hayes

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

Fun.

Gotye

Mumford & Sons

Bruce Springsteen

Top Pop Album

“21,” Adele

“Overexposed,” Maroon 5

“Take Me Home,” One Direction

“Up All Night,” One Direction

“Believe,” Justin Bieber

Top R&B Album

“Fortune,” Chris Brown

“Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys

“Channel Orange,” Frank Ocean

“Unapologetic,” Rihanna

“Looking 4 Myself,” Usher

Top Rap Album

“Based on a T.R.U. Story,” 2 Chainz

“Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar

“The Heist,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” Nicki Minaj

“God Forgives, I Don’t,” Rick Ross

Top Country Album

“Night Train,” Jason Aldean

“Tailgates & Tanlines,” Luke Bryan

“Tuskegee,” Lionel Richie

“Red,” Taylor Swift

“Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood

Top Rock Album

“Some Nights,” Fun.

“The Lumineers,” The Lumineers

“Babel,” Mumford & Sons

“My Head is an Animal,” Of Monsters and Men

“The World From The Side of the Moon,” Phillip Phillips

Top Pop Song

“Lights,” Ellie Goulding

“Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen

“One More Night,” Maroon 5

“Payphone,” Maroon 5

“Locked Out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars

Top R&B Song

“Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys feat. Nicki Minaj

“Adorn,” Miguel

“Thinkin Bout You,” Frank Ocean

“Diamonds,” Rihanna

“Heart Attack,” Trey Songz

Top Rap Song

“Wild Ones,” Flo Rida feat. Sia

“Whistle,” Flo Rida

“Mercy,” Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz

“Thrift Shop,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz

“Gangnam Style,” PSY

Top Country Song

“Drunk on You,” Luke Bryan

“Springsteen,” Eric Church

“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line

“Wanted,” Hunter Hayes

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift

Top Dance Song

“Titanium,” David Guetta feat. Sia

“Harlem Shake,” Baauer

“Starships,” Nicki Minaj

“Gangnam Style,” PSY

“Where Have You Been,” Rihanna

View all of the nominees HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.