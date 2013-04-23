Taylor Swift Leads Billboard Music Award Nominations

The Billboard Music Awards nominations are out.
Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Adele, and fun. lead the pack as finalists.
Swift, Maroon 5, and fun. each gained 11 nominations.
Rihanna, who received 10 nods, will face off for top R&B album of the year with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Brown.
Carly Rae Jepsen and One Direction each have nine and eight nominations, respectively.
If you’re confused as to why some of the artists appear on the list, Billboard chooses nominees according to its music charts form February 27, 2012 until February 24, 2013.
The Billboard Music Awards will air on ABC May 19 at 8 p.m.
Check out the nominations for the top categories below:
Top Artist
Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Gotye
Carly Rae Jepsen
The Lumineers
One Direction
PSY
Top Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Justin Bieber
Drake
Flo Rida
Bruno Mars
Top Female Artist
Adele
Carly Rae Jepsen
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
Coldplay
Fun.
Maroon 5
Mumford & Sons
One Direction
Top Hot 100 Artist
Flo Rida
Fun.
Maroon 5
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Justin Bieber
Mumford & Sons
One Direction
Taylor Swift
Top Pop Artist
Adele
Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
Bruno Mars
One Direction
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Alicia Keys
Ne-Yo
Rihanna
Usher
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Flo Rida
Nicki Minaj
Pitbull
PSY
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Hunter Hayes
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
Fun.
Gotye
Mumford & Sons
Bruce Springsteen
Top Pop Album
“21,” Adele
“Overexposed,” Maroon 5
“Take Me Home,” One Direction
“Up All Night,” One Direction
“Believe,” Justin Bieber
Top R&B Album
“Fortune,” Chris Brown
“Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys
“Channel Orange,” Frank Ocean
“Unapologetic,” Rihanna
“Looking 4 Myself,” Usher
Top Rap Album
“Based on a T.R.U. Story,” 2 Chainz
“Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City,” Kendrick Lamar
“The Heist,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” Nicki Minaj
“God Forgives, I Don’t,” Rick Ross
Top Country Album
“Night Train,” Jason Aldean
“Tailgates & Tanlines,” Luke Bryan
“Tuskegee,” Lionel Richie
“Red,” Taylor Swift
“Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood
Top Rock Album
“Some Nights,” Fun.
“The Lumineers,” The Lumineers
“Babel,” Mumford & Sons
“My Head is an Animal,” Of Monsters and Men
“The World From The Side of the Moon,” Phillip Phillips
Top Pop Song
“Lights,” Ellie Goulding
“Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen
“One More Night,” Maroon 5
“Payphone,” Maroon 5
“Locked Out of Heaven,” Bruno Mars
Top R&B Song
“Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys feat. Nicki Minaj
“Adorn,” Miguel
“Thinkin Bout You,” Frank Ocean
“Diamonds,” Rihanna
“Heart Attack,” Trey Songz
Top Rap Song
“Wild Ones,” Flo Rida feat. Sia
“Whistle,” Flo Rida
“Mercy,” Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz
“Thrift Shop,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz
“Gangnam Style,” PSY
Top Country Song
“Drunk on You,” Luke Bryan
“Springsteen,” Eric Church
“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line
“Wanted,” Hunter Hayes
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift
Top Dance Song
“Titanium,” David Guetta feat. Sia
“Harlem Shake,” Baauer
“Starships,” Nicki Minaj
“Gangnam Style,” PSY
“Where Have You Been,” Rihanna
View all of the nominees HERE.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.