Lizzo told her fans 'refuse to be suppressed' in a powerful acceptance speech at the 2020 BBMAs

Callie Ahlgrim
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcpLizzo’s album ‘Cuz I Love You’ is certified platinum by the RIAA.
  • Lizzo won top song sales artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.
  • During her acceptance speech, the singer paid homage to “the big Black women” who came before her and “refused to have their voices be suppressed.”
  • “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power,” Lizzo said onstage.
  • “So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote – use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.”
  • The “Truth Hurts” singer-rapper wore a black minidress that had the word “vote” emblazoned repeatedly.
