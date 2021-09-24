The best and wildest looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

While Bad Bunny wore a pastel-blue suit, his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, wore a geometric-print dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny attend the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Camila Cabello brought the drama in a ruffled Elie Saab dress and matching Femme heels. She accessorized with Grace Lee and Katkim jewelry. Camila Cabello attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Rosalía turned heads in this stunning Valentino dress with a matching jacket and pink gloves. Rosalía attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Karol G looked chic in a Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit and platform heels. She paired it with Neil Lane jewelry. Karol G attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Prince Royce skipped the classic black tuxedo and wore this ombré all-purple look instead. Prince Royce attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Miss Universe Andrea Meza’s pink Monsoori dress was designed with an oversized sleeve that lead into a dramatic train Miss Universe Andrea Meza attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sofia Reyes wore a black Versace dress with a cutout along her stomach and paired it with yellow Amina Muaddi heels. Sofia Reyes attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Natti Natasha looked stunning in a white Edité gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit and sheer corset. Natti Natasha attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Chiquis brought a pop of color to the awards show in a bright-orange, off-the-shoulder Kimberly Larrianna dress with cutouts across her torso. Chiquis attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Elizabeth Gutiérrez went for a whimsical look in this dress with sleeves that looked like wings. Elizabeth Gutiérrez attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gaby Espino looked like she was dripping in jewels in this almost completely sheer dress. Gaby Espino attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank

Ninel Conde’s dress was not only sheer in certain places but it also had a matching cape. Ninel Conde attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank