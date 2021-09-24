The best and wildest looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

- The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were held at Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday night.
- Stars dressed to impress on the red carpet in a number of head-turning outfits.
- Karol G wore a dress with a thigh-high slit, and Rosalía brought the drama in a yellow dress.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
While Bad Bunny wore a pastel-blue suit, his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, wore a geometric-print dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
Camila Cabello brought the drama in a ruffled Elie Saab dress and matching Femme heels. She accessorized with Grace Lee and Katkim jewelry.
Rosalía turned heads in this stunning Valentino dress with a matching jacket and pink gloves.
Karol G looked chic in a Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit and platform heels. She paired it with Neil Lane jewelry.
Prince Royce skipped the classic black tuxedo and wore this ombré all-purple look instead.
Miss Universe Andrea Meza’s pink Monsoori dress was designed with an oversized sleeve that lead into a dramatic train
Sofia Reyes wore a black Versace dress with a cutout along her stomach and paired it with yellow Amina Muaddi heels.
Natti Natasha looked stunning in a white Edité gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit and sheer corset.
Chiquis brought a pop of color to the awards show in a bright-orange, off-the-shoulder Kimberly Larrianna dress with cutouts across her torso.
Elizabeth Gutiérrez went for a whimsical look in this dress with sleeves that looked like wings.
Gaby Espino looked like she was dripping in jewels in this almost completely sheer dress.
Ninel Conde’s dress was not only sheer in certain places but it also had a matching cape.
The slits of Ana Barbara’s Michael Costello dress went all the way up to her hips. It was also designed with a plunging neckline.