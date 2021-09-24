Search

The best and wildest looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Celia Fernandez
Celebrities weren't afraid to take risks at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Celebrities weren't afraid to take risks at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
  • The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were held at Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday night.
  • Stars dressed to impress on the red carpet in a number of head-turning outfits.
  • Karol G wore a dress with a thigh-high slit, and Rosalía brought the drama in a yellow dress.
While Bad Bunny wore a pastel-blue suit, his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, wore a geometric-print dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny attend the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny attend the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Camila Cabello brought the drama in a ruffled Elie Saab dress and matching Femme heels. She accessorized with Grace Lee and Katkim jewelry.
Camila Cabello attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Camila Cabello attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Rosalía turned heads in this stunning Valentino dress with a matching jacket and pink gloves.
Rosalía attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Rosalía attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Karol G looked chic in a Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit and platform heels. She paired it with Neil Lane jewelry.
Karol G attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Karol G attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Prince Royce skipped the classic black tuxedo and wore this ombré all-purple look instead.
Prince Royce attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Prince Royce attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Miss Universe Andrea Meza’s pink Monsoori dress was designed with an oversized sleeve that lead into a dramatic train
Miss Universe Andrea Meza attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Miss Universe Andrea Meza attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Reyes wore a black Versace dress with a cutout along her stomach and paired it with yellow Amina Muaddi heels.
Sofia Reyes attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Sofia Reyes attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Natti Natasha looked stunning in a white Edité gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit and sheer corset.
Natti Natasha attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Natti Natasha attends the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Chiquis brought a pop of color to the awards show in a bright-orange, off-the-shoulder Kimberly Larrianna dress with cutouts across her torso.
Chiquis attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Chiquis attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Elizabeth Gutiérrez went for a whimsical look in this dress with sleeves that looked like wings.
Elizabeth Gutiérrez attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Elizabeth Gutiérrez attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gaby Espino looked like she was dripping in jewels in this almost completely sheer dress.
Gaby Espino attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Gaby Espino attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Ninel Conde’s dress was not only sheer in certain places but it also had a matching cape.
Ninel Conde attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Ninel Conde attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
The slits of Ana Barbara’s Michael Costello dress went all the way up to her hips. It was also designed with a plunging neckline.
Ana Barbara attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Ana Barbara attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
