Taylor Swift Tops Billboard's Highest-Paid Singers

Taylor Swift may have gone home without any Grammy wins this year, but the singer is still the best paid.
Billboard just released its annual list of highest-paid musicians.
The 24-year-old artist tops the list for the second year in a row by bringing in nearly $US40 million.
Swift’s revenue from six months of touring brought in an estimated $30 million, according to Billboard.
While Swift tops the list, it was also a year in which she gave a lot of it away being named the most charitable celebrity in 2013.
Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were talent ranging from Maroon 5 and Pink to Fleetwood Mac, who returned to touring after nearly a decade.
Here’s Billboard’s Top 10 Money Makers:
1. Taylor Swift – $39,699,575.60
2. Kenny Chesney – $US32,956,240.70
3. Justin Timberlake – $US31,463,297.03
4. Bon Jovi – $US29,436,801.04
5. The Rolling Stones – $US26,225,121.71
6. Beyoncé – $US24,429,176.86
7. Maroon 5 – $US22,284,754.07
8. Luke Bryan – $US22,142,235.98
9. Pink – $US20,072,072.32
10. Fleetwood Mac – $US19,123,101.98
See the rest of the list at Billboard.
