Taylor Swift Tops Billboard's Highest-Paid Singers

Taylor Swift may have gone home without any Grammy wins this year, but the singer is still the best paid.

Billboard just released its annual list of highest-paid musicians.

The 24-year-old artist tops the list for the second year in a row by bringing in nearly $US40 million.

Swift’s revenue from six months of touring brought in an estimated $30 million, according to Billboard.

While Swift tops the list, it was also a year in which she gave a lot of it away being named the most charitable celebrity in 2013.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were talent ranging from Maroon 5 and Pink to Fleetwood Mac, who returned to touring after nearly a decade.

Here’s Billboard’s Top 10 Money Makers:

1. Taylor Swift – $39,699,575.60

2. Kenny Chesney – $US32,956,240.70

3. Justin Timberlake – $US31,463,297.03

4. Bon Jovi – $US29,436,801.04

5. The Rolling Stones – $US26,225,121.71

6. Beyoncé – $US24,429,176.86

7. Maroon 5 – $US22,284,754.07

8. Luke Bryan – $US22,142,235.98

9. Pink – $US20,072,072.32

10. Fleetwood Mac – $US19,123,101.98

