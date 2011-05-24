PILLOW FIGHTS TO PDA: Top Moments From Last Night's 2011 Billboard Awards

Photo: Hollywood Reporter

Last night’s star-studded 2011 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live on ABC from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.Tied for the top spot among the night’s winners were Eminem and Justin Bieber, each taking home six awards. Among his honours, Bieber took home the Top Social Artist award, beating out Lady Gaga, despite her 10 million+ Twitter following.



In second place, taking home three awards, were Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Usher, Taylor Swift, Mumford & Sons, and Taio Cruz. Hosted by The Hangover II‘s Ken Jeong, the show also paid tribute to Beyonce (who received the Millennium Award), Neil Diamond (who was honored with the Icon Award), and U2 (earning the Touring award).

Performances included Cee Lo Green, Rihanna with Britney Spears and Lil Wayne.

