PILLOW FIGHTS TO PDA: Top Moments From Last Night's 2011 Billboard Awards

Top Moments From Last Night's 2011 Billboard Awards

Last night’s star-studded 2011 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live on ABC from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.Tied for the top spot among the night’s winners were Eminem and Justin Bieber, each taking home six awards. Among his honours, Bieber took home the Top Social Artist award, beating out Lady Gaga, despite her 10 million+ Twitter following.

In second place, taking home three awards, were Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Usher, Taylor Swift, Mumford & Sons, and Taio Cruz. Hosted by The Hangover II‘s Ken Jeong, the show also paid tribute to Beyonce (who received the Millennium Award), Neil Diamond (who was honored with the Icon Award), and U2 (earning the Touring award).

Performances included Cee Lo Green, Rihanna with Britney Spears and Lil Wayne.

And the first award goes to...

Taylor Swift opened the award-winning at last night's show, taking home the evening's first award: Billboard 200 Album Artist of the Year.

Cue the screaming teenage girls...

The hearts of tweens around the world could be heard breaking, as Justin Bieber kissed girl fiend Selena Gomez before taking the stage to accept the Top New Artist award.

When pop stars collide

Performing her bondage-loving hit 'S&M,' Rihanna was joined onstage by Britney Spears (in an eye-mask with attached bunny ears, of course). The duo sang together, dancing on neighbouring stripper poles and ending with a pillow fight.

When pop stars collide...part two

Britney Spears performed twice throughout the evening, also joining hip hop superstar Nicki Minaj. The duo came together for a verse of Spear's 'Till The World Ends.'

Cee Lo Green flips mid-air...with piano

Playing on a bedazzled piano - with matching jacket and sunglasses - Cee Lo Green performed a medley of hits starts, starting with 'Crazy' and closing with 'Forget You,' while doing a complete 360° as he sat at the piano.


Mary J. Blige and Lil Wayne took the stage for a performance from Blige's forthcoming album.

Ke$ha performed with unicorns...

No, really. She also shot a cannon of confetti into the audience.

Sweet Caroline

Neil Diamond took home the Icon Award; accepting he said, 'I love it. I don't know exactly what it means to be an icon, but I always wanted to be one. Now I guess I am…I'm gonna Google it right after the show and find out exactly how an icon is supposed to handle himself.'

Who runs the world? Beyonce.

Beyonce's pre-performance tribute was comprised of a black-and-white star-studded video, which featured her parents Mathew and Tina Knowles, her sister Solange Knowles, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Barbara Streisand, Lady Gaga and even First Lady Michelle Obama, all singing the diva's praises.

Beyonce went on to perform her latest single, 'Who Runs The World Girls,' before accepting the Billboard Millennium Award, presented by her mother.

Now that you've seen last night's music winners...

