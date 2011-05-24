PILLOW FIGHTS TO PDA: Top Moments From Last Night's 2011 Billboard Awards

Photo: Hollywood Reporter
Last night’s star-studded 2011 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live on ABC from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.Tied for the top spot among the night’s winners were Eminem and Justin Bieber, each taking home six awards. Among his honours, Bieber took home the Top Social Artist award, beating out Lady Gaga, despite her 10 million+ Twitter following.
In second place, taking home three awards, were Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Usher, Taylor Swift, Mumford & Sons, and Taio Cruz. Hosted by The Hangover II‘s Ken Jeong, the show also paid tribute to Beyonce (who received the Millennium Award), Neil Diamond (who was honored with the Icon Award), and U2 (earning the Touring award).
Performances included Cee Lo Green, Rihanna with Britney Spears and Lil Wayne.
Taylor Swift opened the award-winning at last night's show, taking home the evening's first award: Billboard 200 Album Artist of the Year.
The hearts of tweens around the world could be heard breaking, as Justin Bieber kissed girl fiend Selena Gomez before taking the stage to accept the Top New Artist award.
Performing her bondage-loving hit 'S&M,' Rihanna was joined onstage by Britney Spears (in an eye-mask with attached bunny ears, of course). The duo sang together, dancing on neighbouring stripper poles and ending with a pillow fight.
Britney Spears performed twice throughout the evening, also joining hip hop superstar Nicki Minaj. The duo came together for a verse of Spear's 'Till The World Ends.'
Neil Diamond took home the Icon Award; accepting he said, 'I love it. I don't know exactly what it means to be an icon, but I always wanted to be one. Now I guess I am…I'm gonna Google it right after the show and find out exactly how an icon is supposed to handle himself.'
Beyonce's pre-performance tribute was comprised of a black-and-white star-studded video, which featured her parents Mathew and Tina Knowles, her sister Solange Knowles, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Barbara Streisand, Lady Gaga and even First Lady Michelle Obama, all singing the diva's praises.
Beyonce went on to perform her latest single, 'Who Runs The World Girls,' before accepting the Billboard Millennium Award, presented by her mother.
