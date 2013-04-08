Billabong To Go For $287 Million In Deal With Former Exec: Report

Photo:

Billabong is close to signing a $287 million deal with former executive Paul Naude and buyout-firm Sycamore Partners, the Australian Financial Review has reported.

The bid, for 60 cents per share, values the troubled retailer at $600 million, including debt, deferred consideration and restructure costs. If approved, Billabong shareholders would receive $287 million, according to the AFR.

Shares in Billabong were placed in an indefinite trading halt last Thursday pending a deal.

