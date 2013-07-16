Billabong Is In Another Trading Halt Before An Announcement On Its Refinancing And Asset Sales

Photo: Getty Images

Billabong’s in a trading halt.

It’s going to trade again on Thursday, when we will find out more about proposals on asset sales and refinancing put to the company by its suitors.

It last traded at 25 cents. Last month its shares touched a low of 12.5 cents. Once upon a time it was worth $14.

Now read: Hedge Funds Control All Of Billabong’s Loans After A Lot Of Banks Sold Out

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.