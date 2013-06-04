Billabong Got Crushed After Its Takeover Talks Ended

Photo:
Surf retailer Billabong (BBG) looks set to close nearly 50% down after takeover talks with two potential buyers ended.
The two private equity groups, Sycamore Partners Management and Altamont Capital Partners are now in asset-sale and refinancing talks with Billabong.
That means it could be broken up.
At 03:46 PM today, it was down 49.45% to 22 cents.
Earlier it was down by as much as 58%.
