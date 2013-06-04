Billabong Got Crushed After Its Takeover Talks Ended

Photo:

Surf retailer Billabong (BBG) looks set to close nearly 50% down after takeover talks with two potential buyers ended.

The two private equity groups, Sycamore Partners Management and Altamont Capital Partners are now in asset-sale and refinancing talks with Billabong.

That means it could be broken up.

At 03:46 PM today, it was down 49.45% to 22 cents.

Earlier it was down by as much as 58%.

Now read: Billabong Considers Refinancing After Failing To Secure A Takeover



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.