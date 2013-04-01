Billabong Directors Work The Weekend For PE Deals

Photo:

While people across Australia were enjoying the Easter break, it looks like surf retailer Billabong’s directors were called into work.

Eli Greenblat at the SMH has reported that the board met at the weekend to discuss two private equity bids for the company, and that a deal could be announced as early as today, even though the market is closed.

Billabong confirmed 10 days ago that the private equity suitors were still interested despite its share price diving, which forced the company into a trading halt.

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.