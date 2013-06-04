Billabong Considers Refinancing After Failing To Secure A Takeover

Billabong is exploring alternative deals with two private equity firms after failing to secure a takeover with either of the companies.

The retailer has been exploring separate takeover deals with Sycamore Partners and Altamont Capital Partners since January. Shares resumed trading on the ASX today, after an extended trading halt that began on 7 May.

Billabong is now considering separate proposals from the two firms for “alternative refinancing and asset sale transactions” to repay its debt.

