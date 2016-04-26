Billabong co-founder Scott Perrin just listed his beachfront mansion for $29.5 million a decade after rejecting $50m

Former Billabong director Scott Perrin has listed his beachfront pad, Tidemark, on the Gold Coast for $29.5 million.

The luxury property in Mermaid Beach was first put on the market a year ago, via tender, but failed to sell after receiving offers above $20 million.

The revamped price tag comes after Perrin “waited for the top end of the market to begin transacting again”.

The property is currently being listed with Michael Kollosche of Kollosche Prestige Agents who confirmed that the property had previously received offers upwards of $50 million.

“I can confirm that there were two unsolicited approaches with offers above $50m on the home in 2007, which were rejected as the home was not for sale.”

If the sale goes ahead, it could set a new record for the Mermaid Beach area, surpassing the $27 million sale of BreakFree founder Tony Smith’s mansion on Hedges Avenue in 2008.

Kollosche says that the marketing campaign has already generated strong interest with enquirers coming from China, Dubai, Melbourne and Sydney.

In the meantime, here’s a walk through of the incredible property below.

Tidemark is located on Albatross Avenue at Mermaid Beach in Queensland. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The property is being listed with a revamped price tag of $29.5 million. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. It was first put to market in 2015 via a tender campaign but only received some interest above $20 million. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. Michael Kollosche of Kollosche Prestige Agents is currently launching a significant marketing campaign to sell the luxury home. The beachfront property spans 2,833 square metres and features six bedrooms with ensuites and six bathrooms. It reportedly cost $20 million to build. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. There are incredible views from the bathrooms.. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. ...not to mention huge built-in-wardrobes. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. 'Tidemark incorporates an enviable list of inclusions such as quality construction, copper roofing , exquisite and extensive masons stone works, furniture grade timber flooring , an amazing 2 storey central glazed atrium, and other countless quality fixtures and fitting,' said Bayden Goddard who was the architect for Tidemark. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. It comes with a beachfront theatre room... Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. ...complete with a pool table. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. There are two gourmet kitchens as well as a beachfront Teppanyaki pavilion. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. There's even an internal lift. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The owners wanted to create a 'bespoke estate that utilised quality products and materials in a timeless manor'. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The contemporary home previously received offers above $50 million... Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. ...but these were rejected as the home was not for sale at the time. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The property sits on three 809 square metre blocks of land plus another 405 square metre adjoining block. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The central pavilion overlooks the huge pool. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. The property also features a garage that can hold more than 11 cars. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. Kollosche says that there has already been strong interest and interested parties from China, Dubai, Melbourne and Sydney. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents. 'Although $29,500,000 is a large price relative to general market sales, it actually represents incredible value and a once in a generational opportunity for a buyer with the capacity and desire to live in what is undoubtedly Australia’s best beachfront home,' said Kollosche. Photo: Kollosche Prestige Agents.

