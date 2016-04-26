Billabong co-founder Scott Perrin just listed his beachfront mansion for $29.5 million a decade after rejecting $50m

Former Billabong director Scott Perrin has listed his beachfront pad, Tidemark, on the Gold Coast for $29.5 million.
The luxury property in Mermaid Beach was first put on the market a year ago, via tender, but failed to sell after receiving offers above $20 million.
The revamped price tag comes after Perrin “waited for the top end of the market to begin transacting again”.
The property is currently being listed with Michael Kollosche of Kollosche Prestige Agents who confirmed that the property had previously received offers upwards of $50 million.
“I can confirm that there were two unsolicited approaches with offers above $50m on the home in 2007, which were rejected as the home was not for sale.”
If the sale goes ahead, it could set a new record for the Mermaid Beach area, surpassing the $27 million sale of BreakFree founder Tony Smith’s mansion on Hedges Avenue in 2008.
Kollosche says that the marketing campaign has already generated strong interest with enquirers coming from China, Dubai, Melbourne and Sydney.
In the meantime, here’s a walk through of the incredible property below.
The beachfront property spans 2,833 square metres and features six bedrooms with ensuites and six bathrooms. It reportedly cost $20 million to build.
'Tidemark incorporates an enviable list of inclusions such as quality construction, copper roofing , exquisite and extensive masons stone works, furniture grade timber flooring , an amazing 2 storey central glazed atrium, and other countless quality fixtures and fitting,' said Bayden Goddard who was the architect for Tidemark.
The owners wanted to create a 'bespoke estate that utilised quality products and materials in a timeless manor'.
The property sits on three 809 square metre blocks of land plus another 405 square metre adjoining block.
'Although $29,500,000 is a large price relative to general market sales, it actually represents incredible value and a once in a generational opportunity for a buyer with the capacity and desire to live in what is undoubtedly Australia’s best beachfront home,' said Kollosche.
