Florida Congressman Bill Young Has Died

Republican Congressman C.W. “Bill” Young has died at the age of 82, AP reports.

Young’s family told Chad Pergram of Fox News he died at 6:50 p.m. at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., from complications from a chronic injury.

His near two-week hospitalization stemmed from back problems related to a 1970 plane crash, according to AP.

The congressman, who represented Florida’s 13th district, was one of the longest-serving members of Congress in history, reports The Washington Post.

Some fellow Republicans shared their thoughts of Young on Twitter, with Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) calling him “an institution in the House,” and Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) referring to him as a mentor. “He was an inspiration to so many [because] he personified the most important virtue of public service — he did it for others,” Buchanan tweeted.

Born in Harmarville, Penn., Young moved to Pinellas County at the age of 15. He is survived by his wife Beverly and three adult sons, Rob, Billy, and Patrick, according to his official biography.

He had served in Congress since 1971.

