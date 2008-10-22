Bill Wise NOT Running Yahoo's Network Business*

An attendee at the Right Media Open conference tells us that event host Bill Wise’s bio (SAI 100 nominee) lists him as in charge of the Yahoo (YHOO) Publisher Network business, the division that places banner ads on partner sites. That would make Bill the replacement for outbound Yahoo exec Todd Teresi, who left Yahoo in August.



Bill seems like a good pick. A veteran of DoubleClick and Ask.com, Bill came under Yahoo’s umbrella when that company acquired Right Media last July.

UPDATE: Yahoo spokespeople let us know our tipster has his facts wrong:

Bill Wise heads Business Development for Agency, Platforms and the Yahoo! Network for Yahoo! US. He did not replace Todd Teresi who held a different role that no longer exists.

