If Twitter Is Replacing Newspapers, Then The Future Of Classifieds Is Twitter

That seems to me a fairly clear proposition: as Twitter becomes the place for people to discover news about the things that matter to them, it’s becoming a kind of local/niche news 2.0. And if Twitter is the local news 2.0, it stands to become the next place to house the category that local news monetizes best: classified ads.



I’ll put it a little less theoretically. If people are sitting and watching their Twitter feeds for the latest information that they care about, they’d welcome information about offers that matter to them, too—like the latest yard sale, job opening, or apartment opening—especially if it means learning about goods and services that other people will snag up if they don’t act fast.

Obviously, there’s already an infrastructure for advertisers to get the word out through Twitter—both through Twitter’s own sponsored accounts/posts/trends; and through third-party sponsorships of well-followed accounts, through businesses like Sponsored Tweets from IZEA. But getting serious about classifieds opens up a new opportunity for Twitter: owning both the higher-cost and low-cost, high-volume ends of the market. Between the two ends of the market, you’re looking at huge amounts of cash. That’s the strategy that worked for Google; it could do amazing things for Twitter as well.

