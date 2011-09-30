UBS Is On The Hunt For A New CEO And They've Already Contacted A Hedge Fund Manager

UBS is searching for a new CEO using the help of the head hunting firm Egon Zehnder International, according to the Wall Street Journal.



One guy they’ve already contacted, also according to the WSJ scoop, is Bill Winters, who’s currently the CEO of Renshaw Bay, a hedge fund in London.

Before that, he was co-head of the investment banking unit at JPMorgan. JPMorgan paid him over $20 million in 2009, according to Bloomberg. He went to Wharton and his 50th birthday was on Tuesday, September 27th.

He just started his hedge fund this year, so it’s unclear what his interest in being CEO of UBS will be.

Although, the only thing doing worse than UBS right now? Hedge funds.

