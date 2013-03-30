After Incredible 360-Layup, NBA Announcer Bill Walton Compares Player To Einstein, Da Vinci And Steve Jobs

Tyreke Evans pulled off an incredible 360-layup after splitting two defenders during the Sacramento Kings win over the Phoenix Suns last night. But what made the play even better was the commentary by Bill Walton who compared Evans to Albert Einstein, Leonardo Da Vinci, and Steve Jobs.



Unfortunately for many on the east coast, most of Walton’s games are late at night. But for the big time basketball fans, his games have become must-see television.

“A thing of beauty. Einstein, Da Vinci, Jobs, and now Tyreke Evans,” he said. It comes at the 15-second mark (via Kings TV)…

