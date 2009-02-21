Bill To Re-legalise Internet Poker Coming 'In The Next Month'

Will legal, for-money poker return to the Internet?

It will if Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) gets his way. The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Chairman is planning on introducing legislation “in the next month” to re-legalise online gaming sites.

Reuters: A senior Democratic lawmaker will push legislation this year to repeal a U.S. ban on Internet gambling that has hurt trade ties with the European Union, a congressional aide said.

“The bill introduction should happen in the next month,” a spokesman for House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Chairman Barney Frank said.

On Thursday, Reuters reported the EU could file a complaint about U.S. enforcement of the gambling ban at the World Trade organisation.

“Mr. Frank will bring back legislation to repeal the UIGEA (Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act),” the spokesman said, referring to a Republican-crafted bill passed in 2006 when the party controlled Congress and the White House.

