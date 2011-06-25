The War In Libya Will Continue

U.S. military operations in Libya can continue after House vote fails.

In a small victory for President Barack Obama, a vote to cut funding for the U.S. military intervention in Libya failed in the House of Representatives this afternoon 238-180.Over 50 Republicans crossed the aisle to oppose the bill, which had the support of Speaker of the House John Boehner, and would have limited U.S. resources to non-combat operations like search and rescue.



Earlier in the day, a bill to authorise the military action in Libya — as required by the War Powers Act — also failed.

White House Press Secretary John Carney said the lack of authorization won’t end U.S. involvement. “This is one vote,” he told reporters.

Obama maintains U.S. military operations in Libya do not meet the criteria for Congressional approval under the War Powers Act.

In an interview with Josh Rogin of Foreign Policy, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Buck McKeon (R-CA), said the House is up in arms about Libya, at least in part, because the administration has failed to communicate its plans for the operation to Congress. Many though still support the action.

“There are a lot of people in the conference that feel the president has violated the constitution,” he said. “And yet, some of those same people, they’re not opposed to the mission in Libya.”

