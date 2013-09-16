Bill Thompson Will Clear The Way For Bill De Blasio In The New York City Mayor's Race

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has helped broker an end to the Democratic half of the New York City mayoral race.

According to multiple reports, Former City Comptroller Bill Thompson is set to concede Monday, securing the nomination for Public Advocate Bill de Blasio. The two will appear at a “unity” press conference on Monday with Cuomo, in which Thompson will concede, the New York Post reports.

Thompson’s public schedule was just updated to include an 11 a.m. event in which he will make “remarks on his 2013 mayoral race” at City Hall. According to Cuomo’s schedule, he is in New York City on Monday.

Neither Thompson nor de Blasio’s spokespeople returned immediate requests for comment.

Thompson’s apparent concession will wrap up the Democratic nomination for de Blasio and avoid a month-long runoff battle. It will set up a general election between the Democrat de Blasio and Republican Joe Lhota, the former chair of the MTA.

Though officials were still in the process of counting votes, de Blasio’s vote total had stood above 40%, which would have avoided a runoff anyway.

