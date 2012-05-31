UPDATE: Bill Simmons Just Finished An Epic 12-Hour Twitter Rant About NBA Referees

ESPN’s Bill Simmons is known for his outspoken commentary and passion for Boston sports teams. So when Simmons felt that the referees in the Celtics’ game 2 loss to Miami were costing his team the game, he took to Twitter.



Simmons’ first tweet came when Paul Pierce fouled out in the fourth quarter. Then things got a littler nastier.

This rant, of course, came just a few hours after Simmons stoked suspicion that the NBA Draft lottery, won by the New Orleans Hornets, was rigged.

The Celtics ended the game with 33 personal fouls as a team to Miami’s 18. The Heat took 47 free throws (and made 31), while Boston took 29 (and made 26).

In game 1, the Celtics were assessed five technical fouls, but the Miami finished the game with 21 personal fouls to Boston’s 19.

As of today, Paul Pierce leads the league in playoff personal fouls with 46. Dwyane Wade has committed 33 personal fouls, and James has 23.

It should be noted that James was the leading vote getter from coaches for the NBA’s All-Defensive first team.

UPDATE: Simmons is still angry this morning:

According to ESPN’s statistical database, LeBron should be averaging under two fouls per game in the playoffs if career trends hold. James has averaged under two fouls per game in five full NBA seasons, while Jordan averaged two fouls per game or more in 13 NBA seasons.

