ESPN Megastar Bill Simmons To ESPN: "Nobody Cares About Favre, Nobody!"

ESPN.com columnist and podcaster Bill Simmons is as sick of Brett Favre as the rest of us.During his latest podcast, Simmons and regular guest “Cousin Sal,” complained about how ESPN refused to cut away to the Cliff Lee-to-the-Phillies news in favour of more coverage of Favre’s decision to stop his consecutive games started streak at 297.



“Nobody Cares About Favre, Nobody!” Simmons shouts.

During Ignition, our big conference on the future of media earlier this month, ESPN.com boss John Kosner told the audience that ESPN.com columnist and podcaster Bill Simmons is worth all the sports bloggers on the Internet combined.

We buy it. The guy’s columns get millions of visits, his podcasts actually have sponsors, and his book is a bestseller many times.

So its funny sometimes the difference between Simmons’s vision of what ESPN the cable channel should cover and what the channel actually cares about.

Anyway, below, we’ve embedded yesterday’s hour-plus long BS Report condensed down to a more manageable 90 or so seconds.

In this version you get:

Simmons complaining about Favre

Cousin Sal playing yet another “voicemail” Simmons left him about Bucs quarterback Josh Freeman. (This weekly voicemail is our favourite running gag this season.)

Simmons calling his Yankee fan friend “Jack-o” to taunt him about Lee going to the Phillies – only to discover that Jack-o’s fine with the move.

Now click here to go download and listen to the entire B.S Report >>

