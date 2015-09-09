Bill Simmons went on a rant against several NFL teams after bombshell Spygate report

As he has been wont to do lately, Bill Simmons took to Twitter on Tuesday to dish out some fiery words regarding the NFL and the Patriots. This time, he was responding to ESPN’s bombshell report alleging that the Patriots’ Spygate tactics were worse than previously believed, that Roger Goodell’ seemingly lacklustre investigation was a result of his close ties to Robert Kraft, and that Goodell’s handling of Deflategate was payback for Spygate.

Simmons has become less and less quiet since he was fired by ESPN in June, and with less than one month until his podcast returns for HBO on October 1, the Sports Guy is giving the world a preview of the takes he’s apparently ready to dish out now that he won’t have ESPN to rein him in.

He starts off relatively innocuously:

Finished OTL piece. Agree w/ theory that Goodell’s DeflateGate botching was a crazed overreaction to his bizarre Spygate performance. But…

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

Not sure what to make of the sour grapes stuff. Sure seems like everyone who ever lost to 2001-07 Pats now has a built-in excuse for failure

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

But quickly takes to shutting down the naysayers who argue that all of the Patriots success can be traced back to the Spygate scandal.

Also doesn’t explain the Patriots’ ongoing success from game 2 2007 through SB 49 which mirrored their success from 2001 thru game 1 2007.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

In particular, he goes through each team the Pats beat in the Superbowl and bashes the idea that Spygate explains their losses to New England.

I’m just happy the 2001 Steelers can blame stolen signals for losing and not their special teams breakdown or Kordell shitting the bed.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

And I’m happy for Rams – who scored a TD on their only SB36 red zone appearance but can now blame the Pats for stealing red zone signals.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

And I’m happy for the Eagles – who fell apart down stretch in SB39 like they did in 20 other McNabb/Reid games but now have a good excuse.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

And I’m happy for the Colts – who kept blowing big games to NE until Polian got the NFL to change the passing rules, but now have an excuse.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

And I’m happy for Carolina – went 14-18 in the seasons before & after SB38, heavy underdogs in 03 playoffs, but somehow robbed of a title.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

Dammit. I’ve run out of ways to defend the Pats. I’m out of ammo! Somebody send me more bullets!

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

Even the Seahawks aren’t safe from Simmons’ fire.

Hey Seahawks fans – you should claim that Belichick knew your signals on this play. Get in on the pity party!http://t.co/fB4Ztcz5iu

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2015

Along with his TV and podcast gig at HBO, Simmons is expected to launch a new website that will serve as the platform for his writing. If his tweetstorms are any indication, no one will be safe from the wrath of the Sports Guy.

