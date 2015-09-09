Bill Simmons went on a rant against several NFL teams after bombshell Spygate report

Emmett Knowlton
Bill simmonsYouTube

As he has been wont to do lately, Bill Simmons took to Twitter on Tuesday to dish out some fiery words regarding the NFL and the Patriots. This time, he was responding to ESPN’s bombshell report alleging that the Patriots’ Spygate tactics were worse than previously believed, that Roger Goodell’ seemingly lacklustre investigation was a result of his close ties to Robert Kraft, and that Goodell’s handling of Deflategate was payback for Spygate.

Simmons has become less and less quiet since he was fired by ESPN in June, and with less than one month until his podcast returns for HBO on October 1, the Sports Guy is giving the world a preview of the takes he’s apparently ready to dish out now that he won’t have ESPN to rein him in.

Along with his TV and podcast gig at HBO, Simmons is expected to launch a new website that will serve as the platform for his writing. If his tweetstorms are any indication, no one will be safe from the wrath of the Sports Guy.

