Bill Simmons Set Off The Blogosphere For Saying NBA Players Have 'Limited Intellectual Capital'

The NBA lockout has patience in basketball circles wearing thin. So much so that it’s now responsible for writer on writer crime.Bill Simmons wrote an article Wednesday justifying his purchasing of Los Angeles Kings season tickets. But it quickly evolved into his issues with the ongoing NBA labour disputes. And a particular sentence has the Twitterverse and blogosphere up in arms.



Simmons wrote that he doesn’t trust players because of their “limited intellectual capital.”

SBNation.com’s Tom Ziller wrote a scathing response mocking much of what the Grantland editor wrote. In response to the particular quote about players’ intellect.

“A sportswriter who asserts without evidence that killing three teams, cutting the schedule, adding a play-in tournament, convincing players to reject millions of dollars and talking to Malcolm Gladwell will lead the NBA to the promised land is accusing NBA players of having limited intellectual capital. This is outrageous. There’s really not much more to say about it other than Bill Simmons just said that players are largely stupid.”

Players weren’t thrilled with Simmons’ remarks. Others are even questioning his use of the terminology.

The statement is shocking. But would Simmons flat-out call NBA players “stupid?” It seems unlikely. The more likely case being made is that players’ lack of boardroom experience places them at a severe disadvantage at the negotiating table.

Unfortunately, everyone’s at a disadvantage at the negotiating table when no one is at the negotiating table.

The lockout has pitted players versus owners, cameraman against cameraman, and now exploded the blogosphere. With talks at an impasse, who knows what battle will be next.

