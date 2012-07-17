Bill Simmons Tells Three Crazy Rob Gronkowski Stories From The ESPYs

Photo: ESPN

The Patriots told Rob Gronkowski to stop partying so hard, but not before he had a wild night at the ESPYs, according to Grantland’s Bill Simmons.On his most recent podcast, Simmons told three pretty typical Gronk stories. He witnessed the first anecdote himself, and friends witnessed the other two.



1. “Gronkowski sprints down past all the people going down the [escalator], and sprints up the down [escalator]. Then gets to the bottom and raises his hands and goes, ‘Yeah!'”

2. “He’s in the elevator and there’s probably like 10 people in the elevator including one of my friends. He says to the doorman — [he’s going to] this party that’s going to be on the roof somewhere in LA, it’s outdoors — so he says to the elevator person, ‘At this party, can we party with out shirts off?’ And the guy is like, ‘Ah, yeah I think so.’ And Gronkowski turns to his buddy and goes, ‘Yeah!’ and high-fives him.”

3. “Gronkowski is in line for the bathroom. There’s a line, two urinals and a stall. They’re all waiting. Gronkowski is with his two brothers, who just looked awesome. He goes into the stall and he turns around to one of his brothers and says, ‘Crossys?’ The second brother goes in, the third brother goes in, and then there’s some guy who’s waiting — some small guy — and they say, ‘Let’s get him too.’ They grab this guy and pull him in, and they all pee in the bathroom together, in the stall.”

Fun times.

Listen to the entire podcast here >

DON’T MISS: The 30 Hottest Athletes Going Into The London Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.