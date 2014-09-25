Here's The Bill Simmons Rant About Roger Goodell That ESPN Doesn't Want You To Hear

The B.S. Report podcast in which ESPN’s Bill Simmons delivered an anti-Roger Goodell rant and dared ESPN to punish him for it has been removed for the internet.

It doesn’t appear on iTunes or ESPN’s Podcenter, and the Grantland post accompanying the podcast is now a dead link.

Simmons was suspended for three weeks for the podcast on Wednesday night. The offending podcast, apparently, went with him. We’ve reached out to ESPN for comment.

Earlier this week we pulled the audio of the three-minute rant, which you can listen to in full at the bottom of this post.

Here’s what he said about Goodell:

I just think not enough is being made out of the fact that they knew about the tape and they knew what was on it. Goodell, if he didn’t know what was on that tape, he’s a liar. I’m just saying it. He is lying. I think that dude is lying. If you put him up on a lie detector test that guy would fail. For all these people to pretend they didn’t know is such f—— b——-. It really is — it’s such f—— b——-. And for him to go in that press conference and pretend otherwise, I was so insulted. I really was. […] The best point that a lot of people have made about this is this is exactly why he fined and suspended Sean Payton for a season [for Bountygate]. Sean Payton was like, ‘I didn’t know.’ [Goodell] was like, ‘Well ignorance [is not an excuse]’ and suspended him for a year. This is the same exact situation and it’s worse, because he knew and he’s a liar.

And here’s what he said about ESPN::

I really hope somebody calls me or emails me and says I’m in trouble for anything I say about Roger Goodell. Because if one person says that to me, I’m going public. You leave me alone. The commissioner’s a liar and I get to talk about that on my podcast … Please, call me and say I’m in trouble. I dare you.

The audio:

