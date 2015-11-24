Bill Simmons makes first big hire for his new HBO show

Bill Simmons’ huge media deal with HBO seems to be taking shape, and he now has a president to help him run the show.

According to Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons has hired Eric Weinberger to be president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and producer of his HBO talk show.

Weinberger used to work for the NFL Network and also worked for Fox Sports.

In addition to being an executive producer for the show, Weinberger will also be responsible for building Simmons’ new website as well as the already-launched podcast network, BSPN (Bill Simmons Podcast Network).

Weinberger will also be involved with developing other aspects of Simmons’ new venture with HBO, including scripted and nonscripted projects and digital content.

Simmons said of Weinberger’s hire:

“I can’t wait to start working with Eric. He’s a talented guy with an impeccable reputation, someone who is uniquely equipped to help me build an innovative multimedia company from scratch. We’re both beyond excited to start brainstorming about my show and other HBO Sports projects as well. I know from experience that you’re only as good as the people around you, and Eric is one of the very best.”

While Simmons has already run out his podcast with great success, we’re still waiting to find out more about the rest of his media deal with HBO.

He has a talk show coming, and will seemingly produce sports documentaries like ESPN’s “30 for 30” series. He was said to be in talks with the WWE on a documentary about Andre the Giant, but Simmons denied on his podcast that any deal has been made.

Simmons’ new weekly show on HBO will launch in 2016.

