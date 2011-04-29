Bill Simmons' New Sports And Culture Website Has A Name

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

Bill Simmons’ much talked about and highly anticipated website finally has a name.It’s called Grantland.com … after legendary sports writer Grantland Rice.



In addition to locking down the domain name, ESPN has released the roster of writers and editors who will appear on the site when it launches in June.

If they produce even one line as memorable as Rice’s most famous lede about the 1924 Notre Dame football team, then it will be a smashing success….

“Outlined against a blue-grey October sky the Four Horsemen rode again.”

The new venture is a big reason Simmons made The Sports Page 64 >



