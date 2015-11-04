Bill Simmons' new podcast is putting up massive numbers

It has only been one month since Bill Simmons launched his new podcast, “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” and so far the results have been huge.

Simmons announced on Friday that his show is “closing in on seven million listens” in the show’s debut month. For comparison, Simmons’ old podcast with ESPN, “The B.S. Report,” averaged 2.7 million downloads per month in 2014 and about 3.2 million downloads per month over the last three years.

Of course, we need to take these numbers with a grain of salt as there are a lot of difficulties in measuring true podcast traffic. There is also the issue of volume. Simmons cranked out 17 podcasts in October compared to about nine per month in 2014 and 13 per month in 2012 and 2013. Still, the new podcast is generating more than 400,000 listens per episode. In 2014, the B.S. Report averaged ~330,000 downloads per episode and ~260,000 in 2013.

No matter how you count the numbers, the new venture has to be considered a huge success for Simmons so far.

NOW WATCH: A mountain biking champ filmed his epic race down a mountain



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.