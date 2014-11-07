Bill Simmons Goes Ballistic On ESPN Radio Hosts Who Criticised Him

Fresh off a three-week suspension for criticising ESPN, Bill Simmons unloaded on the ESPN Radio show Mike & Mike on Thursday.

On this morning’s Mike & Mike show, Mike Golic called Simmons out for saying watching LeBron in Cleveland reminded him of watching Albert Pujols when he first joined the Los Angeles Angels.

Golic ripped Simmons (via Big Lead Sports):

“I think it’s one of the most ridiculous statements I’ve heard four games into a season in my life in any sport. That’s what I’ll say about Bill Simmons. So, you know, he grabbed a headline, which is something I know he loves — and that’s one of the most ridiculous lines I’ve ever heard in any sport in my life.”

Simmons fired away on Golic on Twitter. He called it “garbage,” saying, “For an ESPN Radio show to pull an interview out of context from another ESPN Radio show, then play the moral authority card, is disgusting.”

Here are the tweets:

The ESPN ombudsman column that Simmons linked to at the end of his rant blamed everyone, Simmons included, for his most recent suspension.

Simmons, who’s in the last year of his contract with ESPN, has been suspended three times for criticising ESPN.

We’ve reached out to ESPN for comment.

James Andrew Miller, who wrote a book about the internal politics of ESPN, seems to be siding with Simmons here:

If somebody pours water on you, you should be allowed to say you are wet.

— James Andrew Miller (@JimMiller) November 6, 2014

.@espn mgmt urges talent not to fire shots at their own troops. Anyone w/ a triple digit IQ knows who started this one.

— James Andrew Miller (@JimMiller) November 6, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.