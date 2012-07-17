Bill Simmons And Mark Cuban Are In A Twitter Fight Right Now

Photo: Twitter

Mark Cuban and Bill Simmons have been getting into it on Twitter over the Mavericks’ free agency moves.Simmons originally tweeted, “Put it this way: I wasn’t crazy about Elton Brand and Chris Kaman playing together in 2006 when they were still good.”



The Mavericks claimed Brand off of waivers and signed Kaman as a free agent this offseason. The team set up it’s free agent situation so it had room to sign Deron Williams, but they swung and missed.

Cuban then struck back, saying: “@sportsguy33. They next smart personnel comment you make will be your first”

He also responded, “possibly because he has never had any involvement with a championship team,” when a random person told him Simmons never let an entire championships team walk for nothing (Cuban let Tyson Chandler and JJ Barea leave after winning the title in 2011).

This morning, Simmons dove right back in, tweeting, “I loved your Tyson Chandler trade, and I thought it was dumb when you let him leave. There’s two.”

Cuban then responded: “Two what ? Is “thought it was dumb” your definitlve logic for making personnel decisions ?”



Cuban has appeared on Simmons’ podcast before, so we doubt that there’s actual bad blood here. But it should be interesting to see if any more comes of this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.