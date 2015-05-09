Bill Simmons is leaving ESPN

Tony Manfred
Bill SimmonsAmy Sussman/Getty ImagesBill Simmons’ contract with ESPN expires later this year.

Bill Simmons is leaving ESPN, Richard Sandomir of the New York Times reports.

ESPN president John Skipper confirmed the news to Sandomir.

After becoming one of the country’s most popular sports columnists while writing for ESPN, Simmons founded Grantland.com and worked on the networks 30 For 30 documentary series.

More to come… 

