Amy Sussman/Getty Images Bill Simmons’ contract with ESPN expires later this year.

Bill Simmons is leaving ESPN, Richard Sandomir of the New York Times reports.

ESPN president John Skipper confirmed the news to Sandomir.

BIll SImmons to leave ESPN, according to ESPN president John Skipper. “We weren’t going to get to the terms,” said Skipper.

— Richard Sandomir (@RichSandomir) May 8, 2015

After becoming one of the country’s most popular sports columnists while writing for ESPN, Simmons founded Grantland.com and worked on the networks 30 For 30 documentary series.

More to come…

